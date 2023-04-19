Kanye West’s Instagram account has been deleted again

Kanye West has abruptly deleted his Instagram account without much explanation.

The Chicago rapper-producer regained his account last December after being deactivated for a slew of policy violations. West had numerous scandals which stemmed from controversial posts on social media and accusations of Anti-Semitism. Last year, he also went on a tirade against Pete Davidson whilst he was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife.

Now this week (April 18), West shut down his Instagram account after posting a screenshot of a completed form to temporarily delete it. At the time of publishing, Ye’s Instagram account is unavailable.

Kanye West posts a screenshot of the Instagram account deactivation screen‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/vVimmmASAR — RapTV (@Rap) April 18, 2023

This is not the first time the 45-year-old’s Instagram has been removed. In October 2018, West voluntarily deactivated his account and again in 2020 amidst backlash for his Donald Trump-supporting MAGA-praising speech on Saturday Night Live.

He has also been removed from social media on many occasions. In October 2022, the ‘DONDA’ rapper was suspended from Instagram for his anti-Semitic comments. In addition, Elon Musk removed West from Twitter for posting offensive images including a Swastika. West recently came out to say that the film 21 Jump Street has helped him “like Jewish people again”.

West had over 18 million followers on the platform before his departure; the highest following for any of his social media accounts.

Kanye West has recently spoken about living more low-key life. Talking to Adam Camacho in an upcoming BBC documentary, he said: “Right now, I am living my life — like I’m concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that’s it. I just want to be left alone.”

The aforementioned Donda Academy was recently accused of fostering a bullying culture and underpaying its staff in a new lawsuit.

In other news, Ye is no longer a part of Forbes’ Billionaires list, making his close collaborator Jay-Z to the sole rapper on the list.