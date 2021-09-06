Kanye West earns tenth Number One album with ‘DONDA’

Kanye West‘s latest album ‘DONDA’ has landed at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking his tenth Number One to date.

The rapper released his long-awaited album late last month (August 29), which includes collaborations from Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd and Lil Baby, among others. As Billboard reports, the record moved 309,000 equivalent album units in the week ending September 2.

The new milestone makes West one of only seven artists with at least ten Number One albums in the 65-year history of the Billboard 200 chart, along with The Beatles, Jay-Z, Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley and Eminem.

Ye’s achievement also ties him again with Eminem for most Number One debuts in a row on the chart, after the latter’s latest album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, topped the list early last year.

NME gave ‘DONDA’ a three-star review upon its release, writing “nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make his 10th album worth your time”.

“The rapper’s tenth album follows an odyssey of delays and bizarre not-quite-release parties, the result merely punctuated with moments of brilliance.”

Following its arrival, West claimed his label’s parent company, Universal Music Group, released ‘DONDA’ without his approval in a since-deleted Instagram post.