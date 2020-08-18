Kanye West has qualified as a presidential candidate in Utah

Kanye West‘s beleaguered presidential campaign has received a rare boost after his place on the ballot was approved in Utah.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, West secured his slot in the western state after receiving the 1000 signatures required to cement a place on the ballot.

It means that voters in the state will be able to back West, should they wish to, in November’s vote.

West has so far qualified in a small but growing number of states including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

The development marks a rare upturn of fortune in what has been a disastrous campaign by the rapper so far.

Last week, it was revealed that he only has 2% of the Black vote in the US so far.

This latest setback to his campaign came courtesy of a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, which followed another poll conducted last month which revealed that he has only secured 2% of the vote overall.

In contrast, the ‘No Opinion’ option of the poll has 9%.

Advertisement West also appeared to support claims that his 2020 presidential run is actually an attempt to siphon votes away from the presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden. US media reports had suggested that GOP operatives are helping to secure West’s place on the ballot in a number of states, which could potentially take votes away from Biden.