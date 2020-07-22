Kanye West hints that he’s worked on an album with The Mars Volta

Kanye West has bizarrely suggested that he’s collaborated with The Mars Volta on an unfinished record.

The rapper, who is in the middle of a frenzied presidential campaign, made the bold claim on Twitter in the early hours of this morning (July 22).

He shared a clip of a sports documentary which was soundtracked by the prog-rock’s band song ‘The Widow’, and wrote: “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album.”

The pioneering group – led by Omar Rodrigo Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala – split up in 2012.

It is unclear if they were collaborating on material with West prior to their split, but their representatives have been contacted for comment by NME.

The Mars Volta we need to finish the album pic.twitter.com/oA5cc7pyhb — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

Reacting to Kanye’s unexpected love of the group, one Twitter user wrote: “No fucking way. You know the Mars Volta?!?!?!?”

Bixler-Zavala previously teased a Mars Volta reunion in 2019, telling a fan on Twitter that it was happening and will see them leaning heavily on new material.

“What it’s NOT going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel,” he said on Twitter.

“Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards … it’s new shit, new people, left turns , tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes. I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird.

“It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

Meanwhile, West has floated the idea of possibly postponing his US presidential campaign until 2024, asking his Twitter followers “y’all want me to run [or] nah???” in 2020.

West’s unlikely bid for the White House in this year’s upcoming election has already attracted plenty of interest and controversy, but the campaign suffered a blow earlier this week after they reportedly failed to collect the 10,000 signatures required to register on the ballot in South Carolina.