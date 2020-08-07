Kanye West has seemingly backed up claims that his 2020 presidential run is actually an attempt to siphon votes away from the presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

US media reports earlier this week suggested that GOP operatives are helping to secure West’s place on the ballot in a number of states, which could potentially take votes away from Biden.

When asked about the theory in a new interview with Forbes, West said that rather than running for president, he was “walking,” adding that he was “walking . . . to win.”

West was also quizzed on the virtual impossibility of him winning the presidency as he won’t be on enough ballots to yield 270 electoral votes. He replied: “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

This comes after it was reported that Lane Ruhlan – a lawyer with connections to Trump’s re-election campaign – had allegedly delivered the signatures required for West to appear on ballot papers in several states.

Rachel George, a longtime Republican operative based in Colorado, is also said to be aiding the West campaign in the state.

In an email to another GOP operative, which was obtained by Vice, she wrote: “I have the most random favour to ask of you ever… would you help me get Kanye West on the ballot in Colorado? No, I am not joking, and I realise this is hilarious.”

Donald Trump has also denied involvement in the campaign, instead replying “I like him” when asked about West’s run.

In the Forbes interview, West also confirmed he is still in contact with the Trump administration, claiming that he plans to discuss the post-Covid US curriculum with education secretary Betsy DuVos.

The rapper has enjoyed a close relationship with the President since his White House victory in 2016, memorably visiting him in the Oval Office and also meeting with him in Trump Tower after he won the election in 2016.

The rapper’s campaign was thrown into doubt recently after officials in Illinois announced plans to review the validity of signatures submitted in the state.

West officially confirmed his bid for the White House on July 4, but he had already missed the deadline for independent candidates to feature on the ballots for a number of states by that point.