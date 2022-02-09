Kanye West hosts ‘DONDA 2’ listening party in LA

Kanye West reportedly held a private listening party for his forthcoming new album ‘DONDA 2’ in LA earlier this week.

The rapper and producer’s sequel album to 2021’s ‘DONDA’ is set to be released on February 22. Future is said to be executively producing the record, while Marilyn Manson is also working on the album.

West, who is now legally known as Ye, reportedly held a party in LA on Monday night (February 7) where ‘DONDA 2’ was played (via TMZ).

The likes of Drake, Travis Scott and Yung Lean were also said to have been in attendance on the night, with West sharing an image overnight taken by Samuel Alemayhu which showed him with the three aforementioned artists and Baby Keem.

Yung Lean also shared the image on his Instagram overnight, captioning it: “New Beatles.”

West’s Instagram post followed on from a video he shared last night (February 8) where he gave a passionate speech about “Black Future Month”.

“There’s no more Black History Month,” he said in the clip. “Every February, reminding us that we just barely can vote – you shouldn’t have to be a tech genius, a basketball god, a musical wizard, to be able to hold down your family. It’s been about four or five days since I’ve seen my kids, but we’re in America, ain’t we? That’s just how it is.”

Elsewhere, the forthcoming Netflix documentary about West, titled Jeen-Yuhs, is set to premiere its first act on February 16. West said earlier this week that he wants Drake to narrate the film.