Kanye West impersonator fools Miami club with AI Drake collab

A Kanye West impersonator recently tricked clubbers in Florida into thinking he was the real Ye.

According to HotNewHipHop, the unnamed doppelganger made an appearance at the LIV nightclub in Miami Beach. He even managed to get a DJ at the venue to play an AI-generated collaboration between West and Drake.

“We got Ye in this motherfucker tonight LIV,” the DJ told those in attendance. “I’m about to play some shit I’m not even supposed to have. You wanna hear some brand new Kanye and Drake shit make some noise. Fuck it, let’s do it!”

Advertisement

Footage of the fake Ye has since made its way to TikTok. “THIS IS HUGE,” one fan captioned a clip, having seemingly been fooled by the imposter. Another wrote: “NEW ALBUM SOON? BEEF SQUASHED?”

Check out the videos of the moment below.

Donning a black baseball cap and shades, the Ye impersonator is reported to have been kicked out of the nightclub later on (via FACTZ).

Last month, a man pretending to be West used the ‘Donda’ star’s likeness to get into numerous high-profile events. It is not known whether it was the same doppelganger who tricked the clubbers in Miami.

Advertisement

The real West attended LIV for a Super Bowl afterparty in early 2020, per the Mail Online. He was pictured there with club owner David Grutman and US fashion designer Don C. Also among the guests that evening were Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Back in 2021, a Drake lookalike known as ‘Fake Drake’ was spotted at LIV among other nightclubs and events.

It was previously reported that the copycat had been earning upwards of £4000 per club appearance. Last year, ‘Fake Drake’ was banned from Instagram and challenged the real Canadian artist to a boxing match.

He also claimed that his style and personality were all his own, despite booking a variety of public events based on his supposed visual likeness to Drake.

In 2021, Kanye West and Drake squashed their longstanding beef when they teamed up for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles. Ye later called the ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ star “the greatest rapper ever”.