Kanye West is recreating his childhood home inside Chicago stadium ahead of ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West is reportedly building a structure resembling the house he grew up in inside Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium, ahead of his planned listening party this week.

First shared by TMZ, pictures taken inside the stadium reveal the foundations of a light blue building resembling West’s childhood home.

Instagram account @chicagomediatakeout posted additional pictures of the structure inside the stadium. Earlier this week, West posted his own photo of his childhood home amongst a string of other cryptic pictures.

Check out images of the house inside the stadium below.

News * Kanye is rebuilding his Chicago home in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/7G6OLuPeta — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) August 23, 2021

The stadium is set to play host to West’s forthcoming listening party for his much-anticipated and much-delayed tenth studio album, ‘Donda’, this week (August 26).

The party will be the third of its kind for this year, following two consecutive listening parties in Atlanta earlier this year. Similarly to West’s second listening party, the Chicago event will be live-streamed on Apple Music.

While fans were previously led to believe that ‘Donda’ would drop immediately after both events, West’s manager has confirmed that the album will drop following the Chicago event.

Outside of the rollout of ‘Donda’, West and Drake have reignited their longstanding feud. West posted a screenshot of a group text, reportedly including Drake and Pusha T, calling Drake out after he dissed West in a verse featured on Trippie Redd‘s track ‘Betrayal’.

Earlier this week, the feud escalated again when West posted – and quickly deleted – the address of Drake’s Toronto mansion on Instagram. Drake seemingly responded with a video of him laughing.