Kanye West leads a jailbreak in animated ‘Hurricane’ video

Kanye West has shared a new animated video for his ‘DONDA’ track ‘Hurricane’ – check it out below.

The track from the 2021 album features The Weeknd and Lil Baby, and is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the GRAMMYs.

The new video sees a number of animated prisoners escaping from a prison island, before an avatar of Kanye rises up from the sea to baptise them and gives a speech, before they all rise into the sky.

Advertisement

It follows the controversial music video for Kanye’s track ‘Eazy’, which was shared earlier this month and featured a claymation version of SNL comedian Pete Davidson – who is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian – being kidnapped and buried alive.

Check out the ‘Hurricane’ video below.

Ahead of the release of the ‘Hurricane’ visual, Kanye appears to have addressed the backlash he faced over the music video for ‘Eazy’.

“Everyone lived happily ever after, except Skete you know who – JK he’s fine,” a series of title cards read at the end of the video. The track itself also includes the lyric: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

In his latest Instagram post, the rapper appears to have responded to the criticism he faced for the visuals. “Art is therapy just like this view,” he captioned an image of what looks like a church on fire. “Art is protected as freedom of speech.

Advertisement

“Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or ham. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

After West shared the ‘Eazy’ video, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn spoke out on Davidson’s behalf. “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” he tweeted. “A truly generous, tender, and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Last week, Kardashian was granted single status by a judge at Los Angeles County Superior Court, meaning her divorce from Kanye West is a step closer. During the hearing, Kardashian once again stated her desire to dissolve the marriage due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Elsewhere, Kanye’s new album ‘DONDA 2’ has been deemed ineligible for Billboard charting due to only being available on his own Stem Player.

As West, who is now officially known as ‘ye’, decided to sell his album exclusively via his Stem Player device, it violates Billboard’s merchandise bundle policy. As per an article in Billboard, albums sold with merchandise are ineligible for inclusion.

The album – West’s 11th, and a direct follow-up to last year’s ‘Donda’ – is only available exclusively via the platform and unique to the $200 (£150) device made by the rapper’s Yeezy Tech enterprise.