Kanye West documentary decades in the making reportedly acquired by Netflix for $30million

A documentary series exploring the life of Kanye West has reportedly been sold to Netflix in a multi-million dollar deal.

As first reported by Billboard, the multi-part project will feature never-before-seen footage of West, and will explore his extensive music and fashion careers, his failed and legally questionable presidential campaign in 2020, and the death of his mother, Donda.

While Billboard puts the sale at £21.7million (US $30million), a source told Variety that figure is inaccurate. The series is expected to be released later this year.

Netflix acquired the series from music video producing team Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who have been documenting the rapper’s movements over the past two decades. The duo, more commonly known as Coodie & Chike, were behind West’s music videos for ‘Jesus Walks (Version 3)’ and ‘Through the Wire’.

Earlier this year, West won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for his 2019 album ‘Jesus Is King’. The award marked his 22nd Grammy win overall, tying him with Jay-Z for most Grammys for a hip-hop artist.

Upon its release, NME gave ‘Jesus Is King’ four stars, writing that it “lacks his trademark goofball sense of humour, but that’s partly compensated for with warmth and hope for the future”.