Kanye West now “likes Jewish people again” – thanks to Jonah Hill in ’21 Jump Street’

Kanye West has seemingly backtracked on his spate of anti-Semitic comments made over the last few months by saying he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street.

West posted a photo of the 2012 film’s poster to Instagram alongside a caption that read: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again,” he declared.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of people,” he continued. “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew.”

Advertisement

“Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

West’s spate of anti-semitic comments began when he tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” back in October.

West was declared ‘Antisemite Of The Year’ by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism in response to his anti-Semitic comments in the last few months. He has been widely condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities. He later walked out of an interview in which he was challenged over his anti-Semitic sentiments.

West has had his social media accounts suspended multiple times – his Twitter account was banned three times in less than two months. Most recently, he was suspended from Clubhouse after claiming that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, describing them as “just middlemen”.

He has also lost brand deals with Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap and had his honorary degree from The School Of The Art Institute Of Chicago rescinded.

Advertisement

The Anti Defamation League also released a report which estimated that West’s comments had been linked to 30 different hate incidents in the US.