Kanye West opens new private school, ‘Donda Academy’

Kanye West has opened a Christian preparatory private school called Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.

The tuition-based school aims to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders,” according to its website.

“Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes,” the website states, adding that the daily schedule includes “full school worship, Core classes of language arts, math and science, lunch & recess, enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir and Parkour”.

The school costs $15,000 (around £13,000) per year although, as stated on the admissions page of the website, “Everyone is welcome to apply regardless of financial situation. Financial aid and scholarships are available for students who qualify”.

Rolling Stone reported yesterday (September 15) that two families claimed that they were made to sign NDAs to have their children attend.

However, Tamar Andrews, a consultant for Donda, told Rolling Stone that parents of each student only have to sign “an informal agreement”.

“Honestly, we don’t care if people know about the school,” she said. “The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we’re there … there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don’t know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse.”

Andrews also added that the school is not yet accredited but has applied for accreditation with the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Rolling Stone confirmed that the organisation’s first visit to the school is scheduled for December.

In other news, West recently ended his fashion partnership with Gap.

West’s lawyers sent a letter to the brand notifying them that the rapper would formally sever ties with it, terminating the 10-year agreement they first established in 2020. The letter, sent on West’s behalf, claimed that Gap had failed to meet the terms of its contract.

The rapper previously hinted at his departure from the company in an interview with Bloomberg. He mentioned the importance of the collaboration in “chang[ing] apparel forever”, but conceded that “it’s time for Ye to make the new industry”.