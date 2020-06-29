Kanye West has promised that the first taste of his forthcoming album ‘God’s Country’ will be a track called ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, with a video coming later today.

The video will be directed by filmmaker, cinematographer and contemporary artist Arthur Jafa, whose acclaimed 2016 work ‘Love is the message, the message is Death’ incorporated West’s track ‘Ultralight Beam’.

KANYE WEST

ARTHUR JAFA

PROJECT 02

WASH US IN THE BLOOD

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD'S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020

Advertisement

Jafa, who has worked on music videos for Solange and Devendra Banhart, as well as films including Spike Lee’s Crooklyn, revealed he was working with West back in May.

While in conversation with French fashion designer and film producer Michèle Lamy, Jafa revealed he was directing a video for the rapper.

When asked if the video was for West’s Sunday Service project he said: “It’s from his new record, it’s called ‘God’s Country’ and this will be like the first single, I guess.”

Earlier today, meanwhile, a new mural from GAP featuring a handwritten note from Kanye West appeared in Chicago.

It comes after the rapper penned a ten-year deal with the manufacturer to create new affordable clothing line ‘Yeezy Gap’.

Advertisement

“Thank God. Hi Chicago, it’s Ye,” Kanye wrote on the outside of a newly redeveloped GAP shop in his hometown.

“This is the Gap Store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan from the Southside,” the note says. “So Blessed. I thank God and I am so humbled at the opportunity to serve. I put my heart into the color palette and every detail.”