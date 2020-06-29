GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Kanye West promises new Arthur Jafa-directed video ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ coming later today

The first taste of Kanye's new album 'God's Country' is on its way

By Patrick Clarke
Kanye West
Kanye West CREDIT: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kanye West has promised that the first taste of his forthcoming album ‘God’s Country’ will be a track called ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, with a video coming later today.

The video will be directed by filmmaker, cinematographer and contemporary artist Arthur Jafa, whose acclaimed 2016 work ‘Love is the message, the message is Death’ incorporated West’s track ‘Ultralight Beam’.

Advertisement

Jafa, who has worked on music videos for Solange and Devendra Banhart, as well as films including Spike Lee’s Crooklyn, revealed he was working with West back in May.

While in conversation with French fashion designer and film producer Michèle Lamy, Jafa revealed he was directing a video for the rapper.

When asked if the video was for West’s Sunday Service project he said: “It’s from his new record, it’s called ‘God’s Country’ and this will be like the first single, I guess.”

Earlier today, meanwhile, a new mural from GAP featuring a handwritten note from Kanye West appeared in Chicago.

It comes after the rapper penned a ten-year deal with the manufacturer to create new affordable clothing line ‘Yeezy Gap’.

Advertisement

“Thank God. Hi Chicago, it’s Ye,” Kanye wrote on the outside of a newly redeveloped GAP shop in his hometown.

“This is the Gap Store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan from the Southside,” the note says. “So Blessed. I thank God and I am so humbled at the opportunity to serve. I put my heart into the color palette and every detail.”

  • In This Article:
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.