Kanye West reflects on his troubled marriage and failed presidential bid in Thanksgiving prayer

Kanye West has shared a lengthy Thanksgiving prayer.

The post, which features his Sunday Service choir, addresses his separation from Kim Kardashian, his mental health and bid to become president.

“Hello, my name is Ye and this is my super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer,” the rapper, now legally known as Ye, said.

“On this Thanksgiving, I’m so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans, and our haters – we love you too, on Thanksgiving and Christmas morning, not the night before or the day, just the morning.”

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions.”

He continued: “Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red [Make America Great Again] hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage,” Ye admitted.

West also went on to talk about his failed run for US President, in 2020.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side,” he added. “I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

The rapper also addressed previously being hospitalised “for his own health and safety” back in 2016.

He added: “I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

It comes after West addressed his mental health earlier this month, touching on his frustrations towards the popular narrative that he’s “crazy”.

Meanwhile, his Sunday Service choir recently covered Drake‘s 2018 hit ‘God’s Plan’, after the two rappers called an end to their longstanding feud.

For help and advice on mental health: