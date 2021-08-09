Kanye West removes DaBaby-featuring ‘Nah Nah Nah’ remix from streaming amid controversy

Kanye West has removed ‘Nah Nah Nah’ remix featuring 2 Chainz and DaBaby from streaming platforms amid DaBaby’s controversial comments about the LGBT+ community.

Fans spotted that the 2020 song is no longer available on streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. Only an instrumental mix remains.

No explanation has been given about the track’s withdrawal. It’s not known at this stage if it’s linked to DaBaby’s insensitive comments about HIV/Aids at last month’s Rolling Loud Miami festival.

Advertisement

The rapper’s remarks were criticised as homophobic. During his set he said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.”

He also said: “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

DaBaby later denied he was being homophobic and that his remarks had been “digested” wrong because they were to do with sexual health, not sexual orientation.

He issued a fresh apology last Monday (August 2). However, social media users noticed his latter, more coherent apology posted on his Instagram has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, in Kanye news, the rapper has delayed the release of his new album ‘DONDA’ for a third time.

His 10th record was set to be released on July 23, following its delay from July last year, however it never materialised on streaming platforms. It was then expected to arrive on Friday (August 6) but will now reportedly land either this Friday (August 15) or Sunday (August 15).

Advertisement

Read up on the history of Ye’s most-delayed album here.