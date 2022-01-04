Kanye West reportedly at work on ‘DONDA 2’

Kanye West is said to be at work on his 11th studio album, less than six months after the release of ‘DONDA’.

In a recent statement to Complex Magazine, Steven Victor – who worked with West as COO of his label, GOOD Music – claimed that West was working on what he described as “his new masterpiece”.

Victor also noted that the working title of the album is ‘DONDA 2’, indicating that the new album will ostensibly serve as a sequel to August’s ‘DONDA’. If so, it would mark the first time that West has implemented the use of numbered sequels – although it is generally understood that his first three albums (‘The College Dropout’, ‘Late Registration’ and ‘Graduation’) are intended as a trilogy of sorts.

Advertisement

The news of West working on new music comes under a week after footage surfaced of him in the studio with rapper Scarface. West was also said to be in the studio with both Post Malone and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes this past September.

West released ‘DONDA’ on August 29, after multiple delays throughout the month and several changes to the album itself. The progress of the album was charted through several listening parties, where West would make changes to it following each one.

In a three-star review, NME described ‘DONDA’ as “incredibly – and unnecessarily – long”.

“There are plenty of seeds of what could be good ideas here, and some legit great tracks, but had he taken a little more time to edit things, this could have been a classic,” the review read.