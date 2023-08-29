Kanye West reportedly preparing to drop new music “imminently”

Kanye West is reportedly preparing to drop new music any day now, according to close sources.

Rumours about the artist gearing up to release a new album have been circulating for months, with many fans speculating that the rapper has been in the studio to work on a new project.

Now, according to a report by NBC News, two trusted sources have come forward and confirmed that not only has he been working on new material, but new music is set to be released “imminently”.

Advertisement

Although they did not reveal a release date or whether the new material would come in the form of an album, the two sources said they were present in the studio with the rapper and his wife Bianca Censori when the team were working on the project.

If the new material does turn out to be a full-length album, it will mark West’s first official studio record since 2021’s star-studded album ‘Donda’, which featured guest appearances from Marilyn Manson, Jay-Z, The Weeknd and more. It would also follow his unfinished sequel, ‘Donda 2’, which West first made available in part in February last year.

‘Donda 2’ remains unfinished and was never given an official release on digital platforms. West also became less involved with the project later that year, when he stirred controversy for his anti-semitic views, which saw him dropped from various brand deals and friendships.

Rumours of him working on new music began to gather momentum last month, when collaborator and rapper Rooga revealed that “he’s working on an album” in an interview (via American Songwriter). Ice Cube also added fuel to the fire when he told Piers Morgan that, following West’s controversy, he is now “doing great” and planning on re-emerging “on the other side”.

Further validity to the rumours was added by Fya Man – one of West’s producers – who conducted an AMA session on Reddit and confirmed to fans that an album was in the works. He also described it as “fire” and said the currently untitled LP sounded like “the ‘Old Ye’ but new with the times” (via American Songwriter).

Advertisement

In other Kanye West news, earlier this month Travis Scott brought out the rapper at his special Circus Maximus show in Rome.

“There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye,” Scott said to the crowd, introducing West to the stage. The two performed ‘Praise God’ and ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ together.

Additionally, on Sunday (August 27) Taylor Swift also made reference to the rapper at her live show in New Mexico – namely the 2009 VMAs incident, in which West walked onto the stage and interrupted her speech as she won the award for Best Female Video.