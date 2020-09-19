Kanye West reveals there’s a Dr. Dre remix of ‘Use This Gospel’ featuring Eminem

Kanye West has revealed that there’s a Dr. Dre remix of his 2019 track ‘Use This Gospel’ featuring Eminem.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, West thanked Em for appearing on the track that has been remixed by Slim Shady’s longtime friend and business partner, Dre.

“@Eminem Thank you for rapping on the Dr Dre remix of my daughter’s favorite song of mine USE THIS GOSPEL,” tweeted West.

West went on to explain that he has always “loved and respected” Eminem and that ‘Use This Gospel’ is his daughter North West’s favourite song.

“I HAVW ALWAYS LOVED AND RESPECTED YOU AND IM HONORED TO HAVE YOU BLESS THIS SONG,” he wrote. “ITS ALSO NORTH WEST’S FAVORITE KANYE WEST SONG OF ALL TIME.”

Soon after thanking Eminem, West tweeted that he would “personally” help Taylor Swift get her master recordings back as he continued to discuss rights issues in the music industry.

The rapper began the conversation around record deals and artists’ rights earlier this week (September 15) when he shared his own contracts with Sony and Universal.

West posted pages of his deals on Twitter and said he wouldn’t release any new music until he was released from the contracts. He also labelled himself “the new Moses” and said the music industry is a “modern-day slave ship.”

Earlier this week, Eminem‘s manager Paul Rosenberg shot down claims that the rapper was due to release new music to mark the 20th anniversary of Shady Records.

It came after designer Mike Saputo shared unused ‘Shady XX’ logos earlier this week on his Instagram page which he said he was designing assets for in 2019.

Meanwhile, Eminem has dropped a dizzying new verse on Big Sean‘s new posse cut ‘Friday Night Cypher’.