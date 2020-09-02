Kanye West says God told him to crash Taylor Swift’s MTV VMAs speech

Kanye West has addressed the infamous moment he crashed the stage during Taylor Swift‘s MTV VMAs acceptance speech, claiming that God had instructed him to do so.

Swift was picking up the Best Female Video award at the 2009 ceremony for ‘You Belong With Me’ when West unexpectedly stormed the stage and grabbed the mic.

“Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” he said, referring to the visuals for Bey’s ‘Single Ladies’.

Appearing on the latest edition of Nick Cannon’s Cannon’s Class podcast, West looked back on the incident and suggested that God had told him to hijack Swift’s speech.

“Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t give me no other information […] So that means he wants me to say this now,” the rapper explained.

"Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain't give me no other information […] So that means he wants me to say this now," the rapper explained.

"If God ain't want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn't have sat me in the front row. I would've been sitting in the back and they would've made it the first award and he wouldn't have made it so ridiculous, because I had never heard of this person before and 'Single Ladies' is one of the greatest videos of all time." It was claimed that West had been intoxicated at the time after he appeared to be drinking from a bottle of Hennessy Brandy during the event. "I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn't want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up," West reasoned. "God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the Bible," he added of his conversion to Christianity. "That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways." Last October, Kanye West spoke in depth about his strong religious beliefs – explaining that he was "in complete service to God". He later claimed that the $68 million tax refund he received that year was a gift from God. In the same interview with Cannon, West also denied claims that leading Republicans are financing his presidential campaign in order to take votes away from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.