Kanye West says he wants Jay-Z to be his vice-presidential running mate

Kanye West has revealed that he wants Jay-Z to be his vice-presidential running mate in the upcoming US election.

Speaking to Kris Kaylin of the Charleston radio station Z93 Jamz on Sunday (July 19), West addressed this aspect of his campaign on the same day that he staged his first rally in the South Carolina city.

Kaylin initially brought up the independent presidential candidate Jade Simmons, asking West if he had considered teaming up with her.

“We have Michelle Tidball, who is a Christian pastor out of Wyoming, who is my running mate,” West continued [you can hear this part of the conversation at 10:05 in the below video]. “But she would be open to taking another position if we found another running mate.”

He added: “You know who my favourite candidate for my running mate is? I’ma present it as a riddle to you: when we were trying to figure out my website, because now I’m in the dirty game of politics, right? They stealing every option, right?

“So what I did is put the initials of this city down, and then I put Kanye 2020: now who would that be?”

After Kaylin answered with Shawn Carter — Jay-Z’s real name — West replied with a cheer and a laugh. “What I do is look at the code, look at the signs,” he added. “… I was like, ‘You know who should be my running mate? Shawn Carter.'”

Asked if he had spoken to Jay-Z about his plans, West replied: “Man, you know I ain’t talked to my brother in thousands, or like, nine years or something like that. And the fact we ain’t talked in so long, that’s how you know we’re real brothers. Because unfaithful ones can be mad at you and still pull up cos they getting the cheque.”

West also spoke in the interview about his campaign promises, which include reinstating prayer in school, reforming the legal system and committing to a clean environment. “I believe in global warming,” he said in reference to the latter.

Asked how he would juggle all of his usual business commitments with the presidency should he be elected in November, West replied: “I’m not a clown so I don’t need to juggle.”

West’s campaign suffered a blow yesterday (July 20) after they reportedly failed to collect the 10,000 signatures required to register on the ballot in South Carolina.