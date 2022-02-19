Kanye West has said that he’s made over $2.2million in Stem Player sales in just 24 hours.

It comes after the rapper and producer announced this week that the only way to listen to his forthcoming album ‘DONDA 2’ will be via his Stem Player, a device that was first released in conjunction with last year’s ‘DONDA’.

The player allows users to remix the album’s songs using stems of vocals, drums, bass, samples and more.

This morning (February 19), West, who is now legally known as Ye, took to Instagram to reveal that he had sold more than 8,000 Stem devices in the past 24 hours, with sales totalling over $2.2million.

“We’ve made $2,227,012.05 in 24 hours,” West captioned an image featuring a list os sales figures. “God is good Thank you guys for taking this journey.”

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes,” West said on Friday when he announced his album would only be available on his Stem Player. “It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own,” he wrote, directing fans to an order page for the Stem Player.”

Meanwhile, West has announced details of a performance in Miami to coincide with the prospective release date of ‘DONDA 2’.

The ‘DONDA Experience Performance’ will take place at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on February 22. Tickets are now on sale for the event here.

Elsewhere, West made a surprise appearance at the LA premiere of Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs last weekend (February 11). Speaking to the crowd after the screening, the star addressed people trying to cancel him and DaBaby – who was with him – and revealed Apple Music had offered him $100million (£74m) to release ‘DONDA’.

In a four-star review of the first part of jeen-yuhs, NME said: “With footage dating back to 1998, the story of West’s momentous move from Chicago to New York in search of a big record deal is caught on film by Coodie. He grants us access to West’s Newark, New Jersey home and follows the budding star on the streets and into the studios of NYC.”