Kanye West says songwriters have been “really hurt” by streaming services

Kanye West has hit out at streaming services, saying the platforms have “really hurt” songwriters.

The comments come after the rapper and producer announced this week that the only way to listen to his forthcoming album ‘DONDA 2’ will be via his $200 (£150) Stem Player, a device that was first released in conjunction with last year’s ‘DONDA’.

Revealing that he’s made over $2.2million (£1.6m) in Stem Player sales in just 24 hours, Kanye explained his decision to bypass streaming services for the album in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing: “I walked away from Apple right after having the most number 1’s in Apple history. Song Writers have been really hurt by streaming platforms.”

Advertisement

“Some say I’m the only one who can make this change. So as the leading innovator in music of the past 20 years. I’m putting my own work on the line to change it. I’ve already won by not being afraid to move. Now we’re winning because there are true supporters that have invested their hard earned money in my vision of freedom.”

“Today artists get just 12 per cent of the money the industry makes,” West said on Friday when he announced his album would only be available on his Stem Player. “It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own,” he wrote, directing fans to an order page for the Stem Player.”

After the news of the stem player was revealed, Apple reportedly pulled their sponsorship deal with West.

The deal, which is said to be worth $2million (£1.5milllion) was pulled according DJ to Akademiks because they were going to stream his ‘DONDA 2’ concert event on the album’s release date (February 22).

Akademiks wrote: “Apple pulls $2 million + sponsorship deal from Kanye West after he announced he won’t be putting Donda 2 on Apple Music. They were going to stream the 2/22/22 event.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, West has announced details of a performance in Miami to coincide with the prospective release date of ‘DONDA 2’.

The ‘DONDA Experience Performance’ will take place at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on February 22. Tickets are now on sale for the event here.