Kanye West sells luxury tank which featured in ‘Closed On Sunday’ video

Kanye West has sold his luxury Ripsaw EV2 tank.

The rapper – known legally as Ye – has offloaded the military vehicle which previously featured in his music video for ‘Closed On Sunday‘, where he was seen driving in it with his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

According to TMZ, West recently sold the EV2, which retails at $500,000 (£370,102) to David ‘Heavy D’ Sparks and David ‘Diesel Dave’ Kiley of the Discovery reality TV show Diesel Brothers.

Advertisement

Heavy D told the gossip site that after picking up the tank, he discovered that it contains a built-in DVD player that plays a K-pop video on a loop and he has no idea how to turn it off.

Kanye West just sold his tank for $500,000‼️ pic.twitter.com/ztTNw303pm — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Netflix recently released a new trailer for West’s documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

The film, which is directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, will capture two decades of the rapper’s life and career. It promises to showcase “both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

Act 1 of the three-part documentary arrives on Netflix on February 16, having initially premiered during Sundance’s virtual festival last month.

West is also currently working on ‘DONDA 2’, the sequel album to 2021’s ‘DONDA’, which he previously said would be released on February 22. It will be executive produced by Future, with Marilyn Manson also confirmed to be working on the record.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rapper shared a series of since-deleted Instagram posts over the weekend, in which he claimed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.