Kanye West set to host first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina

Kanye West is set to host his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina today (July 19), shortly after appealing to fans for ballot votes in the state.

After a turbulent, short-notice campaign launch, which appeared to be over on Wednesday (July 15), it was reported later that day that West remained in the race after filing his first official paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission.

Now, according to ABC News, West has announced his first rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on Sunday at 5pm, including a pre-rally press event. A press release noted that the event is for “registered guests only” and that attendees would be required to sign up at the rapper’s new campaign website Kanye2020.country.

They will also need to sign a coronavirus liability release form, as well as observing social distancing and wearing a mask.

The ‘Power’ rapper reached out to fans on Twitter this weekend, asking them to put him on the ballot for areas around South Carolina.

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

However, it has been noted that the deadline to register as an independent candidate in South Carolina was July 15 and the state does not allow write-ins candidates – meaning West may already have missed out on the ballot in that state.

Earlier today (July 19), West announced a new album in a tweet that has since been deleted.

As multiple outlets reported, the album would be titled ‘Donda’ after West’s most recent single and would be released next week on July 24.

The now-deleted tweet also featured a tracklist for the potential record, which included Ye’s recent, Travis Scott-featuring single ‘Wash Us In The Blood‘.