Kanye West shares cover art for forthcoming record, ‘Donda’

Kanye West has delivered the album cover for his forthcoming record, ‘Donda’, the release date of which is now unclear.

The colourful artwork was shared on Ye’s Twitter last night (July 25). See it below:

Ye was meant to release ‘Donda’ last Friday (July 24), according to an announcement he made on Tuesday (July 21). However, the album has yet to surface and no future release date has been confirmed.

Currently only one single has been released from the album, ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ featuring Travis Scott, which arrived last month.

Just before the cover album’s announcement, Ye publicly apologised to Kim Kardashian West “for going public with something that was a private matter”.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he said.

Prior to that, West expressed his confidence in being able to beat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, despite needing to be a write-in candidate in multiple US states after missing their ballot submission deadlines.

The pledge to out-poll Biden comes after the rapper asked his Twitter followers last week whether he should postpone his campaign until 2024 in a now-deleted tweet.

“#2020VISION or maybe ’24,” West said. “I guess all black people supposed to vote on [Joe] Biden? Y’all want me to run on [sic] nah???”