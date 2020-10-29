Kanye West shares ‘Nah Nah Nah’ remix with DaBaby and 2 Chainz

Kanye West has posted a remix of his most recent single, ‘Nah Nah Nah’, which features verses from DaBaby and 2 Chainz.

The remix arrives a few days after Ye previewed the version on Twitter with a snippet of DaBaby’s verse. You can listen to the remix in full below.

NAH NAH NAH REMIX DABABY & 2CHAINZ pic.twitter.com/I0gaZJ0ft7 — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

In ‘Nah Nah Nah’, West raps about his presidential run, his contract dispute with Universal Music Group, and his appearance on Nick Cannon’s podcast.

The rapper said he would released a new album called ‘DONDA’ in July, but it never materialised. Instead, West has shared the record’s assumed title track, ‘DONDA’, and has previewed ‘Believe What I Say’.

In other news, West has released another presidential campaign video ahead of next week’s US election. Captioned “We will heal”, the two-minute clip is comprised of various soundbites from West’s recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The news follows reports earlier this month that West, who is said to have spent $3million (£2.27million) on his White House run last month, is polling at 2 per cent nationally.

Several of his fans explained why they’re voting for the star to become the next US president in a separate video shared last week. “Kanye West is the best for the American people,” one voter stated. “With the help from God, he will achieve his goal by winning the 2020 presidential election.”

Another said: “I will be voting for Kanye West this year because America needs a leader who will actually listen to the kids.” Others in the clip mentioned that “America needs a strong leader with ideas,” that West is “going to help people [and] cares about families,” and his “faith-based” Christian campaign was appealing.