Kanye West has accused Saturday Night Live of “us[ing] Black people to hold other Black people back” after he was mentioned in a sketch by Issa Rae.

The Insecure creator and star was the guest host of last night’s (October 17) episode of SNL, appearing alongside musical guest Justin Bieber.

During a sketch called Your Voice Chicago, Rae played a lawyer representing the NAACP on a morning talk show. When asked about political candidates, her character said she was “voting for everybody Black”.

“For too long, our people’s voices have not been heard,” she said. “It’s our duty to stand together and take our power back.”

At the end of the sketch, Kenan Thompson – who was playing the show’s anchor – said: “When we come back, we’ll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kanye West.” Rae’s character responded: “Kanye? F him!”

West responded to being mentioned in the sketch on Twitter, writing: “Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family.”

He continued: “I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.” He also included a screenshot of a Google search for Rae.

West released a new song ‘Nah Nah Nah’ yesterday (October 17), in which he mentioned his bid to become the next President of the United States.

“Next time you text, can it wait?/ You are talkin’ to a presidential candidate,” he rapped at one point. “I know you think Obi-Wan gettin’ tired now/ Don’t jump, Anakin, I got the higher ground.”