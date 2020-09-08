Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir appear to walk on water during latest performance

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service choir hosted their latest gathering on Sunday (September 6) in an event where they appeared to ‘walk’ on water during their performance.

The rapper and producer’s gospel choir returned to action last month at his Wyoming ranch, with the performance abiding by social distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunday Service choir performed again in the Atlanta area over the weekend, with 150 invited guests, including 2 Chainz, in attendance (via Billboard).

Held in Pinewood Forest in Fayetteville, Georgia, the event included an appearance from West and a sunset sermon that was delivered by televangelist Joel Osteen. The preacher cited the biblical story of Jesus walking on water, saying: “I’m watching these fine men and women singing. It looks like they’re walking on the water and my mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water.

“I think we all have times in life where God’s telling us to do something, I feel it down on the inside, [but] we don’t feel qualified. ‘I can’t sing like them’, ‘I can’t invent like Kanye’… but God doesn’t put a dream in your heart and not give you the ability to do it.”

Go to my IG stories to watch all Sunday Service videos from tonight 🕊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/a6eC5uV8gy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

Kim Kardashian shared images and video from the Sunday Service event which show members of the choir appearing to cross the lake on foot.

🕊 Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

The Sunday Service Choir released their debut studio album ‘Jesus Is Born’ back in December 2019, following on from the release of West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ two months previously.

Over the weekend it was reported that West has spent nearly £5 million of his money on his unlikely presidential bid.