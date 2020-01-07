Kanye West set to take Sunday Service on “global” 2020 tour

Kanye West is reportedly planning on taking his Sunday Service live show on a “global” tour in 2020.

West began his Sunday Services just over a year ago, with the rapper, his band and gospel choir making weekly live appearances in the US in subsequent weeks and months — including at Coachella 2019 back in April. The regular event also heavily influenced West’s last solo album ‘Jesus Is King’.

The rapper and producer’s wife Kim Kardashian posted a clip from the most recent Sunday Service (January 5) which marked the one-year anniversary of the first staging of the event.

Today was such an amazing service! It was back in the original place it started to celebrate the 1 year anniversary #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/kj5zKms8ct — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

It’s now being reported that West is planning to take Sunday Service on a “global” tour. TMZ are reporting that West wants to tour the event in at least Europe and Africa during 2020 as “his muse and sole focus in the new year is to bring the word of God to people via his Sunday Service”.

West’s publicist Trevian Kutti posted a mock-up of the artwork from Sunday Service’s recent Christmas-released album ‘Jesus Is Born’ on her social media accounts yesterday (January 6) with the words ‘Global 2020’ in the middle, sparking speculation that an official tour announcement is imminent.

Last week, West’s art director Joe Perez confirmed that one working title for the rapper’s 2013 album ‘Yeezus’ was ‘Thank God For Drugs’.