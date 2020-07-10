Kanye West has delivered a series of freestyles that discuss drug addiction, the death penalty, religion and more.

The off-the-cuff verses were part of the rapper’s recent interview with Forbes, in which he discussed his 2020 presidential run.

In the first freestyle, West rapped about coronavirus. “This is what the COVID list made/All this hate,” he said. “This is what the COVID list made/All this pain.” He also referenced members of the Kardashian family and promised to “take Sunday Service to the Vatican”.

Later in the track he appeared to criticise Donald Trump, rapping: “How about we stop hiding in the bunkers/And be a real man.” Trump reportedly retreated to the White House bunker after protests over George Floyd’s death took place outside his residence.



In the second, the star referenced his wife Kim Kardashian West’s dad, Robert Kardashian, and the OJ Simpson trial. Kardashian worked as a lawyer on Simpson’s case. “30 states still execute/Thou shalt not kill,” he rapped at one point. The interviewer asked him towards the end of the clip: “So you’re against the death penalty?” West replied: “Thou shalt not kill.”



The third freestyle saw him reference artist Damien Hirst, God, and suggested he had struggled with dependence on prescription drugs. “I was addicted to percs,” he said. “Drug addiction/For the devil it works.”



At the end of the final verse, the interviewer could be heard once again, saying: “I think you’ve got your campaign song there.” West responded: “Oh, we got more than that. We got way more.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry is the latest star to comment on West’s plans to run for US President. “What we’ve learned, looking back, is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience and that is a pro in their field,” she said earlier today.

“And I think we have seen and learned from experience that when we don’t have pros in position that it can get a little wild!”