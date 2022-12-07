Kanye West tells Jewish people to “forgive Hitler”, compares porn to the Holocaust

Kanye West has once again delivered a series of antisemitic comments in an interview, this time sitting down with far-right commentator Gavin McInnes.

McInnes is best known as a founder of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist and white supremacist movement that has been labelled a terrorist organisation in New Zealand. He hosted West on his Censored.TV platform, posting the first episode of a series titled Saving Ye on Monday (December 5). In a preview of the episode, McInnes said his aim was to “prevent [West] from becoming an antisemite or a Nazi” and “talk him off the ledge”.

The full program (clocking in at 45 minutes) is only accessible via paid subscription. Rolling Stone reports that it shows West – alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who has accompanied the rapper at many of his recent appearances – make a series of offensive statements aimed largely at Jewish people.

As noted by McInnes, the interview took place two days after West was platformed by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During his InfoWars interview with Jones, the rapper openly praised Adolf Hitler, argued that Hitler “did not kill six million Jews” during the Holocaust, and defended the atrocities of Nazism. McInnes called that interview “the craziest, most punk-rock thing since the Sex Pistols got kicked off the Bill Grundy show”.

Asked whether West views the ensuing backlash as detrimental to his ongoing presidential campaign, the rapper offered: “I think it’s awesome for a presidential campaign – to have someone that’s honest, that understands the state of the world and that’s ready to listen to what the American people need.”

McInnes then pointed out that Hitler has “a pretty bad reputation”, to which West reportedly responded: “Well, who made that reputation? That was made by Jewish people.” He then pushed back the notion that such a reputation was earned because Hitler authorised the mass killing of Jews during World War II, arguing that “some of [the information surrounding Nazi Germany is] incorrect” and that “the Holocaust is not the only Holocaust”.

He went on to describe abortion as “a Holocaust that we’re dealing with right now”, before reiterating his claim that Jewish people “control the narrative”.

As noted by Rolling Stone, West said at one point in the interview that “there is a collusion of Jewish attorneys and managers and everything else you can think of” who “give America porn”. He reportedly likened the media form to the horrors faced by Jewish communities in World War II, calling pornography “the gas chamber” and “a silent killer” used to “dumb us down”.

West then reportedly alleged that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is being used to “sell” pornography – which he said “destroyed” his family – and labelled women who produce porn as “products of paedophilia”. It’s said that he implored viewers to “pray for Instagram”, opining that women on the platform are “showing their bodies” and freezing their eggs because they haven’t “lived the dream of having a husband and kids”. West then claimed that any Instagram user who likes an image of a “woman that’s half-naked” is a “sexual predator”.

Later in the interview, McInnes asked West how, as a hypothetical president of the US, he would respond to someone asking him what he’s “going to do about these Jews”. The rapper reportedly answered: “Jews should work for Christians. I’ll hire a Jewish person in a second if I knew they weren’t a spy and I could look through their phone and follow through their house and have a camera all in their living room.”

West went on to say that, should he be elected president in 2024, “the rules of the country will be based on the Bible”. He continued: “Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love. You can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today.”

Shortly after West’s interview with Jones last week, he was banned from Twitter for a third time for posting an illustration of a swastika inside a Star of David. He then returned to Instagram, where he insinuated that Elon Musk is a “genetic hybrid”.

West was later scolded by Howard Stern for his Hitler-praising comments, while the r/Kanye forum on Reddit was overrun with Taylor Swift memes and Holocaust facts, and a petition to ban him from streaming platforms has eclipsed 65,000 signatures.