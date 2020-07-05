Kanye West gives update on “YZY SHLTRS” dome homes

Kanye West has shared a photo of his “YZY SHLTRS” in the process of being built, providing an update on the dome homes he began building in 2019.

The first prototypes were completed last year but were torn down by the Los Angeles Department of Public Works because the rapper didn’t secure the proper permits before beginning work on them.

Now, in a new tweet, West has shared a photo of some new structures that are in the process of being built. One wooden skeleton looks like its frame is complete, featuring a domed roof, while another is half-built. “YZY SHLTRS in process #2020VISION,” the star captioned the post.

The houses were inspired by the Star Wars planet of Tatooine and West has reportedly suggested they could be used as spaces for the homeless to live.

Speaking to radio DJ Charlamagne Tha God in 2018, the rapper said he was going to build five properties on his 300-acre Calabasas estate that would form his “first community”. “I’m getting into development,” he said. “Anybody that’s ever been to any of my cribs knows I’m super into developing homes. It’s just the next frontier for me, to develop.”

He has also said he hopes for the properties to eliminate class barriers and bridge the gap between low, middle and high-income housing.

Yesterday (July 4), West announced he was officially running for US President in 2020. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!,” he tweeted, alongside what appears to be his campaign slogan of #2020VISION.

However, West has already missed the deadline in several states to file to run for president. He will not be able to feature on the ballot in Indiana, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina or Texas, meaning potential voters would have to write in his name in order to vote for him.