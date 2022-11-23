Kanye West wants Donald Trump to be his 2024 Presidential running mate

Kanye West has said that he asked Donald Trump to be his running mate when he aims to become US President in 2024.

West was a US presidential candidate in 2020 but went on to concede his run after winning 50,000 votes. At the time of his withdrawal, he announced plans to run again in 2024, which he confirmed this week while enlisting alt-right voice Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his campaign.

Donald Trump, who returned to Twitter last week after being removed from the platform following the January 6 US Capitol riots in 2021, is also running for President in 2024. Trump, who served one term as the 45th president of the United States between 2017 and 2021, submitted the filing for his second presidential run to the Federal Election Commission last week, minutes before announcing his candidacy at the Mar-a-Lago hotel in Florida.

According to Kanye, who was posting on his newly-reinstated Twitter account this morning (November 23), he visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago and asked him to be his running mate.

The tweet read: “First time at Mar-a-Lago,” Kanye tweeted. “Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes.”

Going on to post a poll for fans, Kanye added: “What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

The options for the poll were: “That’s very Ye” and “That’s very Nay”.

Last week, Akon addressed the recent controversy around West, stating that he believes the rapper’s actions are part of his plans to become the next President.

West has faced a wave of backlash over the past month after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram and several companies ended their association with him – including Adidas, who officially terminated their Yeezy partnership.

While many artists, celebrities, and politicians have publicly condemned West over his remarks, Akon has now expressed support for Kanye in a new interview with sports analyst and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe.

Elsewhere, a new open letter from members of Yeezy and Adidas staff accuses Kanye of using porn and “mind games” to bully and manipulate staff.

It comes after a report from Rolling Stone made claims surrounding employee treatment at Yeezy, with ex-workers alleging a “cult-like atmosphere” at the brand’s office.