Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign is reportedly being “backed by members of the GOP”

Kanye West‘s 2020 US presidential campaign is reportedly being backed by members of the GOP.

According to an investigation by New York Magazine, at least two people are linked with his campaign with one of his electors in Vermont – Chuck Wilton – also said to be a delegate for Donald Trump at this year’s Republican National Convention in Charlotte.

“Somebody said that Vermont needs electors for certain people and [it was] something I said that I’m more than willing to do,” Wilton allegedly told the publication.

He also apparently claimed he was “not disappointed with [Trump] but wanted to search out some more alternatives to him” and thought West was “center right” just like him.

Another Republican operative, Gregg Keller, was also reportedly listed as the West campaign’s point of contact in a filing with the Arkansas Secretary of State.

The publication claims the rapper is also pushing forward with efforts to get on the ballot in two key swing states later this week.

In Wisconsin, which Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, there are allegedly 45 people working to get West on the ballot and he needs to collect and submit at least 2,000 valid signatures in that state by tonight (August 4).

In Ohio, West is also apparently pushing to collect the 5,000 valid signatures needed to appear on the ballot which need to be submitted tomorrow (August 5).

Meanwhile, a hearing in New Jersey is reportedly set to be held today over allegations that signatures submitted to get West on the ballot in the state were forged.

The rapper’s campaign was thrown into doubt recently after officials in Illinois announced plans to review the validity of signatures submitted in the state.

West officially confirmed his bid for the White House on July 4, but he had already missed the deadline for independent candidates to feature on the ballots for a number of states by that point.

He would need to appear on the ballot in a combination of states totalling 270 electoral votes to participate in the presidential debates.

NME has contacted a spokesperson for West for comment.