Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ won’t qualify for ARIA Charts

Kanye West‘s new album ‘Donda 2’ won’t qualify for the ARIA Albums Chart, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has said.

West’s just-released 11th album is only available on his portable Stem Player device, which costs $US200. It also allows users to remix the songs using bass, vocals, drum and sample stems.

Speaking to The Music Network, an ARIA spokesperson said that, due to the album only being available on the device, it’s unlikely that ‘Donda 2’ will be ARIA accredited and able to rank on its charts.

Advertisement

“With the information provided, we do not believe ‘Donda 2’would qualify to appear on the ARIA Charts as it will not be available on a commercial platform or any other platform which provides data to ARIA,” they said.

West’s 2021 album, ‘Donda’, debuted at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart. It also broke the record for the most songs from one album to debut in the ARIA Singles Chart, with 19 tracks debuting in the Top 50 in one week (three of which cracked the Top 10).

West announced he’d be releasing ‘Donda 2’ exclusively via the Stem Player earlier this month, writing under an image of the device: “Today artists get just 12 per cent of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Days later, he again took aim at streaming platforms such as Spotify, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, saying “Song Writers have been really hurt by streaming platforms.”

Advertisement

West shared the first four ‘Donda 2’ tracks to his Stem Player last Wednesday (February 23), followed by another 12 on Friday (February 25). These included the previously-released ‘City Of Gods’ featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, ‘First Time In A Long Time’ with Soulja Boy, ‘True Love’ and ‘Selfish’ with the late XXXTentacion, and ‘Happy’ and ‘Keep It Burning’ with Future, who was also the album’s executive producer.