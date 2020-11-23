Kanye West’s ‘Lost In The World’ was inspired by poem he wrote for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West‘s ‘Lost In The World’ was inspired by a poem that the rapper wrote to Kim Kardashian before the pair began dating, she has revealed.

The track features on Kanye’s acclaimed 2010 album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ – which celebrated its tenth anniversary over the weekend.

Featuring vocals from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, it is considered to be one of the album’s strongest tracks.

Kardashian revealed the detail on Instagram and explained how Kanye had written her the poem for her 30th birthday, some two years before the pair went public with their relationship in 2012.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album. For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’ …Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!,” Kardashian wrote.

She also shared a photo of the birthday card, which featured a drawing of the pair together alongside the lyrics which eventually made it into the song.

It reads: “Late is better than never! You’re my devil, you’re my angel, you’re my heaven, you’re my hell, you’re my now, you’re my forever, you’re my freedom, you’re my jail, you’re my lies, you’re my truth, you’re my war, you’re my truce, you’re my questions, you’re my proof, you’re my stress and you’re my masseuse.”

Kardashian was dating NBA star Kris Humphries at the time, who she married in a live television event in August 2011, but split from 72 days later in October of the same year.

Earlier this month, Kanye was forced to concede defeat in his ill-fated presidential run.