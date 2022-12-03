Kanye West’s Reddit forum taken over by Taylor Swift memes and Holocaust facts

A Reddit community established to unite fans of Kanye West – largely viewed as the disgraced rapper’s “official” Subreddit – has been overrun with posts denouncing West for his recent comments praising Nazism, as well as memes celebrating rival artists (mainly Taylor Swift) and facts about the Holocaust.

At the time of writing, just two of the last 100 posts on r/Kanye share positive opinions on West, and both have been overwhelmingly downvoted.

There are several memes poking fun at those who still insist on defending the raper – most based on the common argument that West is above reproach because he made ‘Graduation’ – while dozens of posts use memes to point out that West is on a downward spiral into fascism.

Many of the humorous posts are also based on West’s longtime rivalry with Swift, as dozens of Redditors have taken to the forum with memes declaring Swift to be the superior artist.

A bulk of the posts on r/Kanye, though, are serious messages aimed educating West’s fans on tragedies caused by Nazis and other right-wing extremists.

Some have shared personal stories of relatives who were directly impacted by the Holocaust, while others have shared archival documents about the historic genocide, as well as information on the real-world implications of antisemitism and how it spreads in modern settings.

The takeover comes in the wake of West’s interview on Infowars – a talk show hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones – where he openly praised Adolf Hitler and defended the acts of Nazis. Among the many inflammatory statements he made were the declaration that “we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time”, and the untrue claim that the Holocaust didn’t happen.

Shortly after the interview, West tweeted an illustration of a swastika inside a Star of David, leading to his third ban from Twitter in less than two months. Parler also came out to confirm that West’s buyout of the company had been shut down.