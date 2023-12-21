Kanye “Ye” West selling Tadao Ando mansion for $53million after completely gutting interior and electricity

Kanye “Ye” West has put his Malibu mansion on the market for $53million (£41.9million).

The controversial rapper bought the Tadao Ando-designed property in late 2021 for $57.3 million in an off-market deal. He ended up removing the home’s interiors, leaving it essentially gutted, and is selling it at a loss rather than renovating it.

The new owner would need to spend several million dollars to redo the interiors. “It’s priced to reflect the need for the interior finishes to be replaced,” Jason Oppenheim, whose company the Oppenheim Group is listing the property, told the Hollywood Reporter. “On the positive, it can be brought up to 2024 standards — it was built about 10 years ago.”

It is significant, according to Oppenheim, that the concrete exterior remains intact. “The architectural integrity of Tadao Ando’s work exists today,” says the Selling Sunset star real estate broker. “He’s largely known for his concrete work and the significant cost of this house is in the concrete work.”

The house takes up about 4,000 square feet is made from approximately 1,200 tons of concrete with 200 tons of steel reinforcement and 12 large pylons that are set 60 feet into the sand. It also has 1,500 square feet of exterior decks as well as ocean views from every room.

Ando only designed a few houses in the US, one of which was purchased by Jay-Z and Beyoncé this year for $200million (£158million). It set a record as the most expensive residential real estate deal ever recorded in California.

Meanwhile, a rave West hosted with Ty Dolla $ign just south of the Las Vegas Valley was shut down by the police last week.

According to XXL, West played new tracks from the pair’s collaborative LP ‘Vultures’,which was supposed to have been released on Friday (December 15) but has not yet seen the light of day.