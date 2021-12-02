Kapulet relieves some tension in sizzling new single ‘Summer’

Western Sydney rapper Kapulet is back today with a sizzling new single titled ‘Summer’, shared alongside an official music video.

Produced by Willstah (Ariana Grande, Ella Mai, ONEFOUR), the song marks Kapulet’s second solo single this year.

Kapulet said in a press release of the cruisy song: “For what’s been a couple of tough years in lockdown, this is a feel-good, club-ready track to welcome in summer and finish the year off.”

Kapulet and his mates are giving off chill vibes in the single’s official music video, an urban warehouse providing the playground for the song’s cast as they flaunt their cash and drink as the song’s lyrics pierce the action.

Check it out below:

The release of ‘Summer’ follows Kapulet’s last song, ‘Up Now’, and a joint release with ONEFOUR titled ‘How We Livin’. All of Kapulet’s tracks thus far have seen the Mount Druitt rapper merge modern-melodic-rap with the artist’s own relaxed sound.

Collaborating with ONEFOUR on ‘How We Livin”, the song was an expose into the lives of the West Sydeny rap collective and their path to success.

Last year Kapulet linked up with ONEFOUR’s Spenny for the former’s debut single, ‘Phone My Line’.