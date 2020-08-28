Kapulet links up with ONEFOUR’s Spenny on debut track ‘Phone My Line’

Mount Druitt rapper Kapulet has shared his debut single ‘Phone My Line’. The track features a close friend and hometown collaborator, Spenny of Western Sydney hip-hop collective ONEFOUR.

‘Phone My Line’ arrives after two years of the rapper patiently working behind the scenes, time spent creating, writing and recording alongside family and friends. The track is accompanied by a video created by Maxed Out Films and directed by Deniz Celik – watch that below:

‘Phone My Line’ was written during a low point in the young artist’s life last year, with Kapulet saying his debut single is “about a time period of my life that I was having to do what I had to do to survive when no one was coming around”.

“When you’re down and your papers are low, you start to see who’s really there for you but when you start making money and progress in your life, then everyone tends to start coming around.

“Even with the vibey afro swing feel to it, I feel like everyone can relate to it because everyone has been at their lowest point before and had no one there for them.”

The collaboration with Kapulet comes after a string of singles Spenny has released as part of ONEFOUR this year. The group dropped ‘Welcome to Prison’ back in February, following it up with A$AP Ferg collaboration ‘Say It Again’ in May.

Last month, the ONEFOUR shared latest single ‘Home and Away’, the first taste of the group’s forthcoming debut EP.