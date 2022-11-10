KARA to reunite on stage for first time in seven years at the 2022 MAMA Awards

The 2022 MAMA Awards have announced that veteran girl group KARA will be reuniting on stage for the first time in over seven years for a performance during the ceremony.

The announcement was made via the MAMA Awards’ official Twitter page today (November 10), which marked the second-generation K-pop group’s first performance as a complete unit in over seven years. This year’s edition of the annual MAMA Awards is set to take place across two days later this month on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

According to a separate report from Newsen, KARA – comprising all members Heo Young-ji, Nicole, Kang Ji-young, Gyuri and Seungyeon – will reportedly perform on the first day of the awards ceremony. Their much-anticipated performance is also said to include the premiere of a new song from their upcoming 15th-anniversary comeback album ‘Move Again’, the full release of which will coincide with their on-stage reunion.

Prior to this full group reunification, KARA last performed live with four members of KARA’s Third Generation line-up (Seungyeon, Gyuri, Heo Young-ji and the late Goo Hara) during their July 2015 tour of Japan.

‘Move Again’ also will also mark KARA’s first music together in seven years, following May 2015’s ‘In Love’. It will also be the first time Heo Young-ji, who joined the group through the programme KARA Project in 2014, will be working alongside Nicole and Kang Ji-young. The pair left the group earlier that same year.

Meanwhile, all nominees across 18 categories for the MAMA Awards this year were first unveiled last month. Notable K-pop acts with numerous nominations this year include BTS member J-hope, BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, IVE and more. View the full list of nominees and categories here.

The winners of most categories will be decided through some combination of judge panel evaluations, song downloads and streams, and physical album sales. The Worldwide Fans’ Choice category remains the only category where winners are determined through fan votes.