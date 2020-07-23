News Music News

Karate Boogaloo and Danielle Ponder join forces for ‘Look Around’

The track was recorded following the recent bushfire season

By Caleb Triscari
Danielle Ponder and Karate Boogaloo
Danielle Ponder and Karate Boogaloo. CREDIT: Press.

Melbourne soul outfit Karate Boogaloo have teamed up with New York singer and activist Danielle Ponder to release a new track, ‘Look Around’.

Listen to the new single below:

Advertisement

Proceeds from the track in July and August will go to the Equal Justice Initiative in the US and the Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance in Australia. In a statement, Ponder said the track was almost prophetic, having been written following the Australian bushfires but prior to the death of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matters protests.

“It felt like all of our human sins had gotten the best of us and we were paying a price. I didn’t know that when I arrived back home in the US, the world would only get darker,” Ponder said.

“I feel like my past self wrote this song for my future self knowing what was to come.”

Karate Boogaloo released their most recent album, ‘Carn The Boogers’, in May. Since then, they’ve also released the tracks ‘Stay Healthy’ and ‘Empowered, Bye The Sadness’ on a limited-edition 7″ record.

Ponder’s last release was the single ‘Be Gentle’, which arrived late last month following her previous 2020 releases, ‘Poor Man’s Pain’ and a live rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.