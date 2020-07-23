Karate Boogaloo and Danielle Ponder join forces for ‘Look Around’

Melbourne soul outfit Karate Boogaloo have teamed up with New York singer and activist Danielle Ponder to release a new track, ‘Look Around’.

Listen to the new single below:

Proceeds from the track in July and August will go to the Equal Justice Initiative in the US and the Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance in Australia. In a statement, Ponder said the track was almost prophetic, having been written following the Australian bushfires but prior to the death of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matters protests.

“It felt like all of our human sins had gotten the best of us and we were paying a price. I didn’t know that when I arrived back home in the US, the world would only get darker,” Ponder said.

“I feel like my past self wrote this song for my future self knowing what was to come.”

Karate Boogaloo released their most recent album, ‘Carn The Boogers’, in May. Since then, they’ve also released the tracks ‘Stay Healthy’ and ‘Empowered, Bye The Sadness’ on a limited-edition 7″ record.

Ponder’s last release was the single ‘Be Gentle’, which arrived late last month following her previous 2020 releases, ‘Poor Man’s Pain’ and a live rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.