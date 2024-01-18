KARD announce dates for 2024 ‘Playground’ Oceania tour

Co-ed K-pop group KARD have announced the dates and details for their upcoming 2024 ‘Playground’ Oceania tour.

This week, KARD announced the Oceania leg of their ‘Playground’ world tour, which previously featured concerts in Latin America, the US and Europe in 2023.

The group’s 2024 ‘Playground’ Oceania tour will kick off on March 3 at the The Princess Theatre in Brisbane, Queensland. Thereafter, KARD will head to Perth, Melbourne and Sydney over the rest of the month.

Tickets to the Melbourne and Sydney dates of KARD’s 2024 ‘Playground’ Oceania tour are on sale now via the official BoxLive website, with tickets going for AU$89 to AU$239.

Ticket sale details for the newly added Brisbane and Perth dates have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for KARD’s 2024 ‘Playground’ Oceania tour are:

MARCH 2024

03: Brisbane, Queensland, The Princess Theatre

05: Perth, Western Australia, Metro City

08: Melbourne, Victoria, Melbourne Pavillion

10: Sydney, New South Wales, Enmore Theatre

🃏We are now adding Brisbane and Perth into KARD World Tour in Australia

📅 3.3 Brisbane – The Princess Theatre

📅3.5 Perth – Metro City Concert Club

📅3.8 Melbourne – Melbourne Pavilion

In other news, South Korean musician Bang Yongguk, a former member of K-pop boyband B.A.P, has announced his 2024 Australia tour with shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Meanwhile, Soojin previously announced her upcoming 2024 ‘Flowering’ Australia and New Zealand tour. It’ll include three shows across the two countries in February.

Elsewhere, K-pop festival KCON will expand to new countries and regions in 2024. Aside from its regular Los Angeles, Japan and Saudi Arabia events, the popular festival will also hold installments in Hong Kong and Europe this year.