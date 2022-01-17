KARD’s BM teases new single ‘Lost in Euphoria’

KARD member BM is set to release new solo track titled ‘Lost in Euphoria’ soon.

On January 16, the Korea-American star shared several collage-inspired concept images for the upcoming digital single ‘Lost in Euphoria’. BM’s new song is set to arrive on January 21 at 12pm KST.

The upcoming track marks his first release since last July’s “triple single” project ‘The First Statement’. That release included the songs ‘13IVI’ and ‘Body Movin’’, as well as the Korean-language version of his debut single ‘Broken Me’, had first bee released the month prior.

In an interview with NME, BM shared that he had wanted to showcase his diversity as an artist through ‘The First Statement’. “As a solo artist, you have one voice, but there are many genres that you can touch on. Many sounds that you can experiment with,” he told NME. “I wanted ‘The First Statement’ to be a statement where I let people know that I’m in it for the long run.”

BM first made his debut as part of KARD in July 2017 with their mini0album ‘Hola Hola’. The group have since released four mini-albums and a handful of singles, including their latest hit single ‘Gunshot’.

Last year, the KARD member was featured on Korean-American singer AleXa’s single ‘Xtra’, from her single album ‘ReviveR’, as well as the track ‘CWS’ from Woosung’s album ‘Genre’.

