KARD to return with new mini-album ‘Re:’ after a two-year break

Co-ed K-pop group KARD have shared a new trailer for their forthcoming mini-album ‘Re:’.

On June 3, DSP Media shared a new video titled ‘WE’RE: BACK’ on the group’s official YouTube channel. The new visual presents a timeline of KARD’s past releases, from their first-ever pre-debut track ‘Oh NaNa’ to their latest single ‘Gunshot’ in 2020, followed by member J.Seph’s enlistment.

Fast-forwarding from the idol’s enlistment date, the group revealed that their comeback mini-album is due out on June 22. “RE: Turn to the basics. RE: Born. RE: Trigger. RE: Debut,” declares each member, alluding to their upcoming mini-album, titled ‘Re:’.

DSP Media first confirmed that KARD were working on new music in April, shortly after J.Seph was discharged from military service. The agency also shared that the group would be embarking on a South American tour following the release of ‘Re:’.

Over the group’s break, rapper BM made his solo debut with the English-language single ‘Broken Me’, which was soon followed by his single album ‘The First Statement’. That record had been led by the single ‘13IVI’, and included a Korean-language version of ‘Broken Me’.

The Korean-American rapper had teased the group’s return earlier this year, joking that J.seph had to “come to the studio right away and get ready to work” the moment he completes his military service. “We’re planning a summer comeback and then another world tour,” said BM at the time.