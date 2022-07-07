KARD renew contract with DSP Media

K-pop co-ed group KARD have opted to renew their exclusive contracts with longtime label DSP Media.

Earlier today (July 7), the South Korean music label released a press statement announcing KARD’s contract renewal, which saw all four members opt to sign on with DSP Media for an additional three years.

“Recently, KARD members BM, J.Seph, Jeon So-min, and Jeon Ji-woo discussed their future activities and vision with us,” DSP Media’s brief statement read, according to OSEN and as translated by Koreaboo.

Advertisement

“Based on mutual trust, they reached a consensus on what they want to show as a team and individually, and have all decided to renew their contracts with us for three more years.” The company also added that it would endeavour to support KARD as they continue to promote as a unit, through their work “both domestically and abroad in the future”.

The news of KARD’s contract renewal with DSP Media comes a little over two weeks since the group made their long-awaited return to music with their fifth mini-album ‘Re:’, led by title track ‘Ring The Alarm’. It marked their first music in over two years since J.Seph’s military enlistment and subsequent discharge from his duties.

Apart from releasing a new mini-album, DSP Media had also confirmed that the group will be embarking on a South American tour following the release of ‘Re:’. The group have since announced shows in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

Over the group’s break, rapper and leader BM made his solo debut with the English-language single ‘Broken Me’, which was soon followed by his single album ‘The First Statement’. That record had been led by the single ‘13IVI’, and included a Korean-language version of ‘Broken Me’.