KARD to return with new music, tease upcoming South American tour

South Korean co-ed group KARD are gearing up to make their long-awaited comeback as a group soon.

Earlier today (April 12), South Korean news outlet JTBC reported that the four-member act are preparing to release a new album prior to their July concerts in South America. This has since been confirmed by their agency, DSP Media.

“KARD are working on their new album after their break during [J.Seph’s] military service,” stated the agency, as translated by Koreaboo, adding that the group would be making their comeback before heading to South America. Further details on the release are expected at a later date.

The upcoming project will mark KARD’s first group release in nearly two years, after their 2020 single album ‘Way With Words’. The three-track record was led by the single ‘Gunshot’, and marked the act’s last release before member J.seph enlisted in the military later that year.

Over the group’s break, rapper BM made his solo debut with the English-language single ‘Broken Me’, which was soon followed by his single album ‘The First Statement’. That record had been led by the single ‘13IVI’, and included a Korean-language version of ‘Broken Me’.

The Korean-American rapper had teased the group’s return earlier this year, joking that J.seph had to “come to the studio right away and get ready to work” the moment he completes his military service.

“We’re planning a summer comeback and then another world tour,” said BM at the time.