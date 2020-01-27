News Music News

Karen O and Danger Mouse cover Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’ – listen

A moving rendition

Charlotte Krol
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Brian Burton aka Danger Mouse. CREDIT: Rick Kern/WireImage / Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Karen O and Danger Mouse have shared their version of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’.

The pair pay tribute to the late Velvet Underground frontman with a moving cover of one of the musician’s best-known tracks.

The duo joined forces last year on collaborative album ‘Lux Prima’. The album single ‘Woman’ was up for Best Rock Performance at the 2020 Grammys but lost out to ‘This Land’ by Gary Clark Jr.

Advertisement

Stream the four-minute cover below via Amazon Music:

In 2015 Karen O worked with Beck to posthumously induct Reed into the 2015 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Her collaboration record with Danger Mouse was praised by NME’s Rhian Daly as a “hypnotic” listen.

In a four-star review, Daly wrote: “Closer ‘Nox Lumina’ (“last light”) pulls you in with a glacial string line, underpinned by electronic burbles like the distant chatter of extra-terrestrials, and Karen’s poised delivery of simple, repetitive lyrics.

Advertisement

“By the time she gets to the final “Turns me into someone new”, you’ve already long been vying to relocate to her and Danger Mouse’s intergalactic utopia.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.