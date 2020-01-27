Karen O and Danger Mouse cover Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’ – listen

Karen O and Danger Mouse have shared their version of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’.

The pair pay tribute to the late Velvet Underground frontman with a moving cover of one of the musician’s best-known tracks.

The duo joined forces last year on collaborative album ‘Lux Prima’. The album single ‘Woman’ was up for Best Rock Performance at the 2020 Grammys but lost out to ‘This Land’ by Gary Clark Jr.

Advertisement

Stream the four-minute cover below via Amazon Music:

In 2015 Karen O worked with Beck to posthumously induct Reed into the 2015 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Her collaboration record with Danger Mouse was praised by NME’s Rhian Daly as a “hypnotic” listen.

In a four-star review, Daly wrote: “Closer ‘Nox Lumina’ (“last light”) pulls you in with a glacial string line, underpinned by electronic burbles like the distant chatter of extra-terrestrials, and Karen’s poised delivery of simple, repetitive lyrics.

Advertisement

“By the time she gets to the final “Turns me into someone new”, you’ve already long been vying to relocate to her and Danger Mouse’s intergalactic utopia.”