Karen O promises “raw, unbridled energy” on Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ return to Australia

They’re playing Splendour in the Grass this year

Puah Ziwei
Karen O Yeah Yeah Yeahs return to australia
Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Credit: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has promised to bring “raw, unbridled energy” to the band’s return to Australia at this year’s Splendour in the Grass festival.

Earlier today (February 19), Yeah Yeah Yeahs were revealed as performers for the North Byron Parklands festival’s 2020 edition. It’ll mark their first Aussie performance since 2013, the year the band went on a lengthy hiatus. Yeah Yeah Yeahs later reunited in 2017, where they played a couple of shows in celebration of their 2003 debut, ‘Fever To Tell’.

“Out of our back catalogue, the ‘Fever To Tell’ songs felt the most energised and fun to play,” Karen O told double j earlier today, shortly after the Splendour lineup was announced. “I feel like it was nostalgic to a certain extent, but the energy felt sort of unbridled and freeing, as it did back in the day.”

The singer added that she wants to recreate the same spark they had in 2017 for the band’s upcoming Australian performance. “I really hope that we can offer that to you guys,” she said. “The kind of live show that we put on is really cathartic and there’s a sort of raw, unbridled energy to it.”

“I can promise that people who haven’t seen us for a while, who have been waiting to see us or people [who] haven’t seen us yet, they’ll enjoy that aspect of it,” she continued.

Karen O also told double j that she’s “ready to make” new music with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, saying, “It feels like time to have something new out there. But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.” The band’s last album, ‘Mosquito’, came out in 2013.

Besides the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Splendour in the Grass 2020 lineup also features other international performers such as Duke Dumont, Denzel Curry and Glass Animals. The festival will be headlined by homegrown musician Flume and rapper Tyler, The Creator. Here’s all you need to know about this year’s Splendour in the Grass.

