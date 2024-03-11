Karl Wallinger of World Party and Waterboys has died aged 66

Karl Wallinger of neo-psychedelic band World Party and folk-rockers The Waterboys has passed away aged 66. According to Wallinger’s publicist, he died on March 10; no cause of death has been given.

Born in Wales in 1957, Wallinger started as a keyboardist with various bands and had a brief stint as musical director for The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In 1983, he eventually joined The Waterboys, playing on their first three albums as a multi-instrumentalist. The Waterboys would go on to find success in 1985 when their album ‘This Is The Sea’ spawned the hit single ‘Whole of the Moon’.

Wallinger is best known for his work as World Party, which he formed in 1986 after leaving The Waterboys. He recorded his debut album ‘Private Revolution’ and released it in 1987, which became a surprise hit with songs like ‘Ship of Fools’.

Advertisement

During this time, he also provided vocals for Sinead O’Connor‘s ‘The Lion and the Cobra’; in return, she sang backing vocals on World Party’s first two albums.

World Party would continue to release four more albums until 2000, where they would gain success with ‘Put The Message In The Box’ and ‘Is It Like Today?’. He also became a musical director for the 1994 film Reality Bites (Ethan Hawke, Winona Ryder) and contributed music for the Clueless soundtrack.

He was also one of the many artists to take part in Peter Gabriel‘s ‘Big Blue Ball’ album, which was recorded in the 1990s and released in 2008.

Wallinger leaves behind wife Suzie Zamit, his son Louis Wallinger, daughter Nancy Zamit and two grandchildren.